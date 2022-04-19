NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On April 19, the New Orleans Police Department announced the arrest of a 19-year-old accused of attempted murder.

According to NOPD, detectives arrested Ta’Darryl C. Cobbins Sr. in the investigation of an aggravated battery by shooting that happened on December 31 in the 2200 block of Terpsichore Street.

Through investigation, Sixth District detectives developed and identified Cobbins as the perpetrator of the incident and obtained an arrest warrant on charges of attempted first-degree murder.

Reports show that Cobbins was located by NOPD VOWS, U.S. Marshals, and Sixth District detectives at a residence in the 2400 block of Clio Street and arrested him without incident.

Police reported that during the search warrant on the residence, a handgun was located and found to belong to Cobbins.

Cobbins was transported and booked into the Orleans Parish Justice Center for one count of attempted first-degree murder, two counts of aggravated second-degree battery, and one count each of armed robbery, illegal carrying of weapons, and illegal use of a weapon.

Anyone with additional information on this incident is asked to contact NOPD Third District detectives at 504-658-6060.