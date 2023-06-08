Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department (NOPD) arrested a man who is allegedly connected to three burglaries in the Downtown, the Lower Garden District and the Irish Channel areas.

NOPD officials say they arrested 56-year-old Ellis Bridges on Wednesday, June 7. He was wanted for burglaries on Poydras Street, St. Mary Street and Louisiana Avenue. He was arrested after allegedly trying to run from officers.

Bridges faces charges of burglary of an inhabited dwelling, attempted burglary of an inhabited dwelling, simple burglary and resisting an officer.

Anyone with information about these incidents can call Sixth District Detectives at (504)-658-6060, Crimestoppers at (504)-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-7867.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Posts