NOPD arrests man accused in St. Anthony neighborhood shooting

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD has arrested Waren Anderson, accused in a shooting Monday night.

On Monday, December 28, officers responded to an aggravated shooting in the 1800 block of Rapides Drive. Upon arrival, officers found the victim with a gunshot wound to the arm.

Through the course of the investigation, officers developed Waren Anderson as the subject accused in the shooting.

Officers conducted a search of Anderson’s residence where he was apprehended. During the search, officers located a Taurus .45mm handgun, believed to be the weapon used in the shooting. An AK-47 and 14 grams of marijuana were also discovered in Anderson’s residence.

According to NOPD, Anderson faces the following charges:

Aggravated battery by shooting

Possession with intent to distribute a controlled dangerous substance: Schedule 1 narcotic, marijuana over 14 grams

Illegal possession of a firearm while in possession of over 14 grams of narcotics

Anyone with additional information on this incident is asked to contact Third District Detective Christopher Barbé at 504-658-5493 or call Crimestoppers anonymously at 504-822-1111 and toll-free at 1-877-903-7867.