NOPD arrests juvenile for multiple French Quarter robberies

NEW ORLEANS – NOPD Eighth District officers arrested a juvenile male in connection with multiple robberies.

According to NOPD, on November 24, the arrested subject, identified as a juvenile male, held a victim at gunpoint in the 600 block of Saint Ann while an adult accomplice took personal items including his wallet. The adult was arrested later and is identified as Joseph Ruffin.

Later the same day, the juvenile subject followed a female victim into a parking garage located at 900 block Girod Street. The arrested juvenile implied he had a firearm by holding his hand in his jacket pocket and demanded the victim’s property. The victim complied, surrendering her keys and purse. The arrested juvenile then fled in the victim’s vehicle.

On December 4, 2020 around 9 a.m. a 78-year-old female was walking in the parking garage in the 400 block of O’Keefe Street when she noticed she was being followed by the arrested juvenile subject. The victim was able to get into her vehicle head to the exit prior to interacting with him.

Brant entered a stairwell of the parking garage where he encountered another female victim. The subject grabbed this victim by the hair and demanded her car keys. He then took her purse from her and emptied the contents. He then assaulted the victim, causing her to fall. The subject then kicked the victim as she lay on the ground.

Upon exiting the stairwell, the subject then saw first victim standing outside of her vehicle attempting to pay to get out of the lot. The subject pulled the victim away from the vehicle and drove off in the vehicle, breaking the parking lot control arm as he fled.

According to the NOPD, the vehicle was later located at a motel in the Seventh District. The subject was found at the location and apprehended. When taken into custody, the subject was still in possession of the keys to the stolen vehicle. A warranted search of the room was conducted. Evidence from each incident was recovered during the search.