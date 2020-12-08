NOPD arrests juvenile accused in St. Claude auto theft

NEW ORLEANS – NOPD arrested a juvenile in connection with an auto theft that occurred in the Fifth District on December 2. The incident occurred around 10:30 a.m. in the 3000 block of St. Claude Avenue.

According to NOPD, on December 3, 2020, around 8:45 a.m., Subaru’s OME tracking service began providing location data on the vehicle. Second District officers located the vehicle and apprehended the driver, a juvenile male.

Inside the vehicle, officers located a Smith & Wesson handgun, black gloves, and a ski mask.