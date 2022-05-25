NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department announced the arrest of the suspect accused of committing a hit-and-run on May 25.

According to NOPD, 20-year-old Shawn Honora was arrested in connection to a hit-and-run traffic fatality that happened at the intersection of Chef Menteur Highway and Read Boulevard.

Reports show at about 2:47 a.m., NOPD Seventh District officers were dispatched to a traffic crash at the location.

Upon arrival, officers located an unresponsive male victim who was pronounced dead on the scene.

Upon further investigation, it was determined that a black 2021 Dodge Charger was traveling at a high rate of speed, disregarded the yellow light at the intersection, and struck the victim – who was operating a motorcycle.

The driver of the Charger then fled the scene on foot and returned approximately 30-45 minutes later.

The suspect, later identified as Honora, was arrested for principle to negligent homicide and for hit-and-run driving.

Anyone with additional information on this incident is asked to contact NOPD Traffic Fatality Investigator Danny Ellis at 504-658-6205.