NOPD arrests convicted felon in possession of rifle, pills, and crack cocaine

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On November 16, the NOPD arrested 30-year-old Terrell Kelly on drug and weapons charges.

The charges come from an incident in the 1900 block of Saint Thomas Street. In response to an increase in violent crime in the area and to citizen complaints regarding criminal activity, NOPD Sixth District personnel focused attention on the listed area.

Terrell Kelly

During patrols, officers noticed a male subject – later identified as Kelly – conducting multiple hand-to-hand narcotics transactions. When officers approached Kelly for an investigatory stop, Kelly reportedly fled on foot for a short distance before he was apprehended.

During the apprehension, Kelly was found to be in possession of crack cocaine and approximately $315 in cash.

A search warrant was then secured and executed for Kelly’s vehicle revealing a loaded rifle, Gabapentin tablets, Tramadol pills, and Tapentadol tablets.

Kelly was arrested and booked into the Orleans Parish Justice Center for illegal possession of the aforementioned drugs, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm while in the possession of a CDS, and resisting an officer.

Anyone with additional information on this incident is asked to contact NOPD Sixth District detectives at 504-658-6060.