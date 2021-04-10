NOPD arrests armed trio in possession of stolen car, firearms

Shadon Boothe

NEW ORLEANS — Two districts from the New Orleans Police Department worked together to take three young men found in possession of a stolen vehicle and weapons off the street on Friday.

Second and Sixth District detectives and officers arrested 18-year-old Shadon Boothe, 20-year-old Ernest Jones, and 18-year-old Tyree Rudolph in connection with illegal carrying of firearms.

Around 7 p.m., the NOPD responded to calls of a group of suspicious subjects armed with rifles walking in the 3000 block of Toledano street in the Hoffman Triangle.

The armed suspects immediately fleed the area towards the 3000 block of Louisiana Avenue Parkway and 3100 block of Delachaise Street. The officers were quickly able to coordinate and establish a perimeter which led to the apprehensions of Boothe, Jones, and Rudolph.

All three of the subjects were found to be in illegal possession of a firearm. Two of the firearms were learned to be stolen outside of Orleans Parish.

Additionally, Boothe was found to be in possession of keys to a black Toyota Corolla which was reported stolen earlier in April out of the NOPD First District. Boothe was also in possession of two additional keys to unknown vehicles.

The black Toyota was later recovered in the 2800 block of South Prieur Street.

Boothe, Jones, and Rudolph were booked in the Orleans Parish Justice Center and charged with Illegal Carrying of a Firearm.

The investigation is ongoing and detectives are also inspecting whether the suspects may be responsible for other similar crimes.

Additional charges are pending for all three subjects.