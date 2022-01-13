NOPD arrests 4 after car chase in stolen vehicle

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— The New Orleans Police Department and The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives began investigating a carjacking involving 1 adult and 3 juveniles.

According to NOPD, around 7:30 p.m., an agent from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives requested NOPD assistance related to what was initially reported to be an attempted armed carjacking.

Second District detectives driving an unmarked vehicle responded to the 2300 block of St. Claude Avenue.

An ATF agent indicated the subject’s vehicle was in front of his vehicle according to police reports.

When the officers positioned themselves behind the subject’s vehicle and activated their emergency lights, the driver of the subject vehicle attempted to flee.

After an attempt to flee, the subject’s vehicle crashed into a building in the 3000 block of St. Claude Avenue, injuring a pedestrian near the building.

NOPD arrested one adult and two juveniles, with charges pending on a third juvenile.

According to police, One handgun and one BB gun were recovered from the individuals.

The occupants of the vehicle were transported to a local hospital.

The following charges are pending:

Lamar Logan (B/M DOB: 7/17/2003), Illegal position of stolen things (motor vehicle)

17-year-of juvenile male, illegal possession of stolen things (motor vehicle), illegal carrying of a weapon

14-year-old juvenile female illegal possession of stolen things (motor vehicle) (charges pending)

11-year-old juvenile female illegal possession of stolen things (motor vehicle)

Two of the juvenile subjects were released from the hospital and transported to the juvenile justice center.

The 14-year-old female remained in the hospital for an unrelated medical matter.

The pedestrian struck during the incident was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

The incident remains under investigation.