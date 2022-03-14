NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department reported the arrest of 26-year-old Keith Blasé in a shooting investigation stemming from an incident that occurred at 1:30 a.m. on Monday.

According to the report, Blasé was involved in a verbal altercation involving two other males at the intersection of Benefit and St. Roch streets.

The altercation escalated into gunfire with all three individuals receiving gunshot wounds and being transported to hospitals for treatment.

Keith Blasé (Photo: NOPD)

NOPD Third District officers arrived at the scene and immediately detained a subject, later positively identifying Blasé as a perpetrator as well as a victim in this incident. Upon medical release, he was arrested and was booked into the Orleans Parish Justice Center for one count each of attempted second-degree murder and domestic abuse battery.

Blasé was also arrested on an active arrest warrant out of Jefferson Parish.

Anyone with additional information on this incident is asked to contact NOPD Third District detectives at 504-658-6030.