NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department announced the arrest of 20-year-old Tevis J. Stanton Jr.

According to NOPD, Stanton was wanted for an armed robbery incident that happened on March 22, in the 1200 block of Fern Street, and an armed carjacking incident that happened on January 18 in the 700 block of Howard Avenue.

Police arrested Stanton on Thursday, March 31, in the 1500 block of Saint Philip Street. According to police reports, officers found him with a handgun and crack cocaine.

Stanton was booked into the Orleans Parish Justice Center on charges of armed robbery, armed robbery with a firearm, attempted armed robbery, attempted armed robbery with a firearm, illegal carrying of a weapon while in possession of a CDS, and possession of crack cocaine.

Anyone with additional information on this incident is asked to contact NOPD Second District detectives at 504-658-6020.