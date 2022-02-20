NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department reported the arrest of 20-year-old Eron Franklin in connection with multiple firearm and drug violations.

The offense occurred on Feb. 18.

According to investigators, at the time of Franklin’s arrest, he was found to be in possession of a firearm as well as a distribution amount of powder cocaine and heroin.

NOPD arrested 20-year-old Eron Franklin on multiple firearm and narcotics violations (Photo: NOPD)

Subsequent to the arrest, Second District officers served a residential search warrant on Franklin’s residence and discovered approximately 2.5 pounds of marijuana and two additional firearms with one firearm being reported stolen out of Jefferson Parish.

Franklin was booked accordingly for all drug and firearm violations.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to contact Crimestoppers anonymously at 504-822-1111 and toll-free at 1-877-903-7867.