NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Two men have been charged in connection to multiple New Orleans robberies, NOPD announced on Monday.

NOPD reports that 35-year-old Gregory Davis and 28-year-old Dwan Harris were arrested in connection to the robberies, one of which included attempted murder and all of which targeted women.

All 3 robberies occurred within 24 hours.

On April 17 just before 12 p.m., a 27-year-old woman was approached from behind by a suspect in the 700 block of Girod Street. NOPD reports the suspect pulled the victim to the ground using her backpack, took the backpack at gunpoint, then left the area.

Just 2 hours later, police responded to the intersection of Frenchmen and North Rampart streets for another armed robbery. A 33-year-old woman told detectives a suspect tried to take her purse and when she resisted, the suspect pulled out a handgun. He then ran away.

The third armed robbery in question occurred in the 100 block of Burgundy Street. A 21-year-old woman was approached by a suspect with a gun, who then pushed the woman to the ground and stole her bag.

A shot was also fired by the third victim’s head shortly before she fell to the ground, leading to an attempted murder charge.

NOPD reports Davis and Harris were both identified as suspects in the string of robberies. They both were in custody in the Tangipahoa Parish Jail and were last reported to be awaiting extradition.