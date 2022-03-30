NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — An arrest warrant for William Powell III has been obtained by the New Orleans Police Department as the primary suspect in an ongoing homicide investigation stemming from an incident on March 19.

William Powell III (Photo: NOPD)

According to the latest NOPD report, the 39-year-old Powell is suspected of killing 35-year-old Ciara Bullock, who was found unresponsive lying on the sidewalk in the 3000 block of Saratoga Street.

Bullock was declared dead at the scene.

Powell, who is wanted on a charge of second-degree murder, is believed to have fled the state to the Jackson, Miss., area.

Anyone with additional information on this incident or on Powell’s whereabouts is asked to contact Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.