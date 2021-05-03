NOPD: Arrest warrant issued for Bartholomew Street homicide suspect

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department has obtained an arrest warrant for 31-year-old Mikael Nelson in the investigation of a homicide in the 2200 block of Bartholomew Street on April 26.

Through investigation, detectives developed and positively identified Nelson as the perpetrator in this incident. He is wanted on a charge of second-degree murder.

Anyone with information on this incident or on Nelson’s whereabouts is asked to call NOPD Homicide Unit detectives at 504-658-5300 or to call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.