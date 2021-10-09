NOPD arrest suspect related to an overnight shooting near the French Quarter; a second suspect still at large

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On Friday night, the new Orleans Police Department reported they began investigating a shooting that happened near Canal Street and the 100 block of Carondelet, around 9 p.m.

When police arrived on the scene they found a man with a gunshot wound. The man was taken to a local hospital by EMS.

#NOPDAlert Investigation under way into shooting in the 800 block of Canal Street. Initial information shows one male victim with a gunshot wound transported via EMS to a local hospital. pic.twitter.com/lRhHnZ1X9B — NOPD (@NOPDNews) October 9, 2021

Shortly after, police found a second male victim who had a gunshot injury to his hip and he arrived at the hospital on his own.

UPDATE: There are now two confirmed victims in this incident. A second male victim arrived at a local hospital via private conveyance with a gunshot wound to the hip. Initially reported victim sustained multiple gunshot wounds. Investigation is ongoing. #NOPDAlert — NOPD (@NOPDNews) October 9, 2021

Police discovered a third male victim who had a gunshot injury to the leg, he also took himself to the hospital.

SECOND UPDATE: There are now three confirmed victims reported in connection with this incident.

A third male victim arrived at a local hospital via private conveyance with a gunshot wound to the leg. Investigation is ongoing. #NOPDAlert — NOPD (@NOPDNews) October 9, 2021

Through investigation, police learned that two male subjects had approached the location and allegedly began firing gunshots that struck the three male victims.

Shortly after the incident, a man was reportedly seen entering a vehicle in an attempt to escape officers.

The subject, positively identified as Shawn A. Breaux Jr., was arrested a short time later.

PHOTO CREDIT: WGNO’S CHRIS CARTER AT THE SCENE

A second suspect fled the scene and remains at large.

Breaux was booked into the Orleans Parish Justice Center for two counts of felons in possession of a firearm, one count of unlawful handling of a machine gun, one count of aggravated flight from an officer, and one count of illegal possession of a stolen firearm.

Investigation into this incident remains open and active. Anyone with additional information is asked to contact NOPD Eighth District detectives at 504-658-6080 or to call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111.