NOPD arrest suspect related to an overnight shooting near the French Quarter; a second suspect still at large

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On Friday night, the new Orleans Police Department reported they began investigating a shooting that happened near Canal Street and the 100 block of Carondelet, around 9 p.m.
When police arrived on the scene they found a man with a gunshot wound. The man was taken to a local hospital by EMS.
Shortly after, police found a second male victim who had a gunshot injury to his hip and he arrived at the hospital on his own.
Police discovered a third male victim who had a gunshot injury to the leg, he also took himself to the hospital.
Through investigation, police learned that two male subjects had approached the location and allegedly began firing gunshots that struck the three male victims.
Shortly after the incident, a man was reportedly seen entering a vehicle in an attempt to escape officers.
The subject, positively identified as Shawn A. Breaux Jr., was arrested a short time later.
A second suspect fled the scene and remains at large.
Breaux was booked into the Orleans Parish Justice Center for two counts of felons in possession of a firearm, one count of unlawful handling of a machine gun, one count of aggravated flight from an officer, and one count of illegal possession of a stolen firearm.
Investigation into this incident remains open and active. Anyone with additional information is asked to contact NOPD Eighth District detectives at 504-658-6080 or to call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111.