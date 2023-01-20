All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On Tuesday (Jan. 17) the NOPD’s Violent Offender Warrant Squad and the U.S. Marshals made an arrest in the homicide of 30-year-old Clark Bowdry.

According to officials, on Jan. 1 around 4:03 a.m., deputies responded to a shooting in the 1600 block of Clio Street. When deputies arrived on the scene, they found a male victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to a nearby hospital via EMS where he later died.

Through investigation, detectives identified James Moliere as a suspect in the incident.

Moliere surrendered to law enforcement on Tuesday (Jan.17). He was booked at the Orleans Parish Justice Center on one count of second-degree murder.

Anyone with additional information on this incident is urged to contact NOPD homicide department at 504-658-5300.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.