NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On Friday (Jan. 20) the NOPD’s Violent Offender Warrant Squad and U.S. Marshals has made an arrest in connection to a double homicide outside of a Walgreens in December.

According to reports, on Dec. 7 around 4:30 p.m. officers responded to a shooting at the intersection of Gentilly Boulevard and Elysian Fields Avenue. When officers arrived on the scene, they found 21-year-old Kentrell Ancar, and 17-year-old Kalaila Miller in a parking and both suffering from gunshot wounds.

Miller died on the scene. Ancar was transported to a nearby hospital via EMS, where he later died.

Through investigation, detectives identified Grant Townsend as a suspect in the incident.

NOPD VOWS and U.S. Marshals located and arrested Townsend in the 4500 block of Louisa Street. Townsend has been booked on two counts of second-degree murder.

Anyone with additional information on this incident is urged to contact NOPD homicide department at 504-658-5300.

