NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Friday (Jan. 19) the NOPD’s Violent Offender Warrant Squad and U.S. Marshals arrested Brad Bingham in connection to an attempted murder in April of 2022 and multiple outstanding warrants.

According to NOPD, Bingham (nicknamed “Pretty Boy Brad”) was connected to a carjacking at the intersection of Tchoupitoulas and Calliope streets on January 9. He was charged with use of a firearm in a robbery and carjacking.

He is also facing charges on five additional warrants, including attempted first degree murder and armed robbery. The incident occurred on April 18, 2022, in the 4400 block of Dauphine Street.

Bingham has also been charged with illegally carrying a firearm in an incident that occurred on January 19, at the intersection of Tchoupitoulas and Calliope Streets.

He also faces citations on three traffic incidents.

Anyone with additional information on any of these incidents is asked to contact the Sixth District at (504) 658-6060 or the Fifth District at (504) 658-6050 or Crimestoppers anonymously at (504) 822-1111.

