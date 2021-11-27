NOPD arrest alleged wanted suspect from a homicide that happened in July

On November 24, 2021, the NOPD’s Homicide Unit and Violent Offenders Warrant Squad arrested Dalton C. Bennett Jr. in the investigation of a homicide on July 20, 2021, at the intersection of Reverend John Raphael Jr. Way and Josephine Street.

Through the course of the investigation, Bennett was developed and positively identified as the perpetrator in this incident, and detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Bennett.

On November 24, with the assistance of VOWS members, Bennett was located and apprehended.

During a search of the location where Bennett was apprehended, detectives were able to secure four assault rifles, five handguns, several bags of narcotics, and a large amount of cash and ammunition.

Bennett was arrested and booked into the Orleans Parish Justice Center for one count of second-degree murder and two counts of attempted second-degree murder.

Anyone with additional information on this incident is asked to contact NOPD Homicide Unit Det. Matthew Riffle at 504-658-5300.