NOPD: Another homicide reported in broad daylight

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Just after NOPD Superintendent Shaun Ferguson spoke on the recent homicides in the city for the past 48 hours, the New Orleans Police Department began investigating another incident.

At about 11:12 a.m., NOPD was first notified of an aggravated battery by shooting in the 1100 block of North Claiborne Avenue.

#NOPDAlert: Investigation under way into homicide in 1100 block of North Claiborne Avenue. Initial reports show a male victim. pic.twitter.com/kB73512HQ0 — NOPD (@NOPDNews) October 8, 2021

Upon arrival, First District officers located a male subject inside of an automobile who sustained a gunshot wound(s). The victim was dead on the scene.

Investigators are currently in the process of gathering evidence and information to identify the person(s) responsible for this incident, as well as a motive. No additional details are available at this time.

The Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office will identify the victim and official cause of death upon completion of autopsy and notification of family.

Homicide Detective Walter Edmond is in charge of the ongoing investigation and can be reached at 504-658-5300 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.