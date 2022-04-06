NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Police have arrested the person accused of pulling the trigger in a fatal New Orleans East shooting that left a 14-year-old boy dead. The suspect — a 13-year-old boy.

On Wednesday, April 6, the NOPD announced the arrest of the 13-year-old suspect in partnership with the St. Bernard Parish Sheriff’s Office.

The shooting dates back to less than a week before on March 31, when police responded to a morning shooting in the 10000 block of Almonaster Avenue.

When they arrived, officers found an unresponsive teenage boy, later identified as 14-year-old Christopher Speed, Jr. NOPD reports the child was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene.

It remains unclear why shots were fired.

Detectives were later able to determine the 13-year-old as a suspect in the investigation.

On Wednesday morning, a search warrant was executed at a home in Chalmette, where the juvenile was found and arrested without incident. He was booked into the St. Bernard Parish Juvenile Center and later transferred to the Juvenile Justice Intervention Center in New Orleans.

The 13-year-old faces a single charge of second-degree murder.