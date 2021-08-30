NOPD and OPSO activate anti-looting teams in the city

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department and the Orleans Parish Sheriff’s Office have activated their anti-looting squads in the city.

OPSO says that both deputies and administrative staff are on duty. With many concerned about looters and other crime while people are still away from their homes and businesses, Sheriff Gusman will be providing community updates on crime and arrests, and how it is being addressed and monitored.

New Orleans isn’t alone in this crime spree, officials have also reported looting in Bridge City and Mandeville. The City of New Orleans is reminding the public that looting is a state felony, and anyone caught looting will be arrested.

