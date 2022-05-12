Watch live at 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 12.

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — With summer just around the corner, the New Orleans Police Department is gearing up for patrol.

On Thursday afternoon, NOPD Superintendent Shaun Ferguson and Louisiana State Trooper Dustin Dwight will hold a press conference announcing plans for summer deployment.

