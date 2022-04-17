NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The NOPD began investigating a shooting on the West Bank Sunday evening.

Shortly before 7 p.m., officers responded to the intersection of Mardi Gras Boulevard and Farragut Street in Algiers.

Initial reports indicate a man had been shot, however, his age was not immediately available. NOPD reports he transported himself to an area hospital for treatment.

The case has been classified as an aggravated battery by shooting.

Details on a suspect or motive were unclear.

Police continue to investigate the shooting. Anyone with any additional information is urged to contact NOPD or submit an anonymous tip to Crimestoppers.