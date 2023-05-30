NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department has asked for the Public’s help in identifying and locating the subject accused of burglarizing an Algiers business early Tuesday morning.

At about 5:30 a.m., NOPD officers say an unidentified person was caught on surveillance cameras, reportedly smashing windows to gain entry to a business in the 3600 block of MacArthur Boulevard.

Investigations revealed, the alleged person went inside and took several items before running away. The individual was last seen wearing a black beanie on his head, a black jacket, light-colored pants, a bandana covering his face, and multi-colored tennis shoes.

Anyone with information as to the identity of this subject or additional information about this incident is asked to contact Fourth District detectives at (504) 658-6040 or Crimestoppers anonymously at (504) 822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-7867.

Latest Stories

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.