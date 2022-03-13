NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department reported a homicide in the Carrollton neighborhood around 1 a.m. on Sunday morning.

According to an initial report, Second District officers found a 47-year-old man suffering from an undetermined amount of gunshot wounds in the 8300 block of Zimpel Street

The victim was declared dead on the scene.

This is an ongoing investigation.

However, there is further information is available at this time.

Anyone with information that can help solve this crime is asked to call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.