NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The NOPD is asking for the public’s help to find 42-year-old Desmond Myles, in connection to a home invasion that took place in the St. Roch neighborhood.

The incident occurred in the 2800 block of Mandeville Street on Tuesday (Feb. 28th).

Through investigation, detectives identified Myles, pictured above, as the alleged suspect in the investigation.

Anyone with information as to his whereabouts, or other information about this incident is asked to contact Third District detectives at (504) 658-6030 or Crimestoppers anonymously at (504) 822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-7867.

