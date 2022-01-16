NOPD: 4 suspects arrested after Second District carjacking spree

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department reported the arrest of four suspects that they feel could be connected to a rash of carjackings within the Second District, and perhaps connected to other cases inside multiple precincts around the city.

The arrests come after four carjackings and one attempted carjacking occurred in the area on Saturday night.

According to an NOPD report, the four subjects were arrested on unrelated charges and remain in custody.

Investigators are working to bring additional charges related to the Second District incidents in the coming days.

At this time, NOPD is withholding the identity of these individuals until their involvement in the Second District incidents is confirmed.

Anyone with information on these incidents is asked to contact the Second District at 504-658-6020 or call Crimestoppers anonymously at 504-822-1111 and toll-free at 1-877-903-7867.