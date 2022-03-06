NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department spent most of the early morning hours investigating four seemingly unrelated shootings that occurred all across town Sunday.

According to a series of reports, the first received at 3:02 a.m. involved a man suffering a shot to the foot occurred at North I-10 Service Road and Gannon Road.

The second received at 4:27 a.m. involved a man arriving at the hospital with a gunshot wound to the body. The location of occurrence was reported as Chef Highway and Downman Road.

A third report received 10 minutes later showed the NOPD investigating a shooting in the 4000 block of Tulane Avenue after a man sustained a gunshot wound to the body.

The last report received at 5:06 a.m. involved another man hospitalized after suffering multiple gunshots wounds at Interstate-610E and Elysian Fields.

A shooting was also reported on Saturday afternoon following an incident where a man was shot in the back in the 1900 block of Touro Street.

There is no further information on any of the shootings reported.

