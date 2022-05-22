NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On Sunday night, the New Orleans Police Department began investigating a homicide in the Fifth District.

New Orleans Police Department reported that just before 7:00 p.m. they were called out to the intersection of Saint Anthony and Urquhart Streets.

That’s where they say they found a 39-year-old man shot several times.

He was taken to the hospital where he later died

The investigation is ongoing.