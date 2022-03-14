Jamie Morgan (Photo: NOPD)

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department is asking for help locating a man who may have information vital to solving a homicide case stemming from a fatal shooting in the 2400 block of Ursulines Street last year.

According to the report, 38-year-old Jamie Morgan is wanted for questioning only in the Treme incident that occurred on Sept. 30, 2021.

The NOPD reports Morgan is not sought on criminal charges at this time.

Anyone with additional information on this incident or on the whereabouts of Morgan is asked to contact Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.