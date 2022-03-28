NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Police in New Orleans have arrested a man believed to have committed two violent armed robberies across the city.

On Saturday, March 26, the New Orleans Police Department arrested 37-year-old William Lewis for his believed involvement in the two robberies — both of which included the victims being brutally attacked and hospitalized.

Police report the first robbery occurred in Marigny on March 21 in which a 56-year-old man was brutally beaten. NOPD’s Major Offense Log indicates the victim woke up after being knocked unconscious and realized he had been robbed.

Less than a week later, another robbery occurred in the French Quarter on Friday, March 25. NOPD reports the victim was attacked with a blunt object before having his wallet stolen, suffering traumatic head injuries in the confrontation.

Detectives positively identified Lewis as a suspect in both incidents. He was arrested on Sunday in St. Roch at the intersection of North Prieur and Mandeville streets without incident.

Lewis faces charges of armed robbery, attempted murder, and obstruction of justice.

Police continue to investigate the robberies. Anyone with information about either incident is urged to contact NOPD at (504) 821-2222 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111, or toll-free at 877-903-7867.