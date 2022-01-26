NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The NOPD’s Violent Offender Warrant Squad arrested 32-year-old John F. Duncan Jr. in the investigation of a homicide on Dec. 17 at the intersection of North Broad and Dumaine streets.
At around 4:31 p.m., NOPD First District officers responded to a call of aggravated battery by shooting at the location. Upon arrival, officers found an adult male having sustained a gunshot wound(s). He was transported to the hospital where he was later pronounced deceased.
Through investigation, NOPD Homicide Unit detectives developed and positively identified Duncan as the perpetrator in this incident. An arrest warrant was obtained on one count of second-degree murder.
On Wednesday, NOPD VOWS officers located Duncan and took him into custody without incident. He was arrested and booked accordingly into the Orleans Parish Justice Center.