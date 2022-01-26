NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The NOPD’s Violent Offender Warrant Squad arrested 32-year-old John F. Duncan Jr. in the investigation of a homicide on Dec. 17 at the intersection of North Broad and Dumaine streets.

At around 4:31 p.m., NOPD First District officers responded to a call of aggravated battery by shooting at the location. Upon arrival, officers found an adult male having sustained a gunshot wound(s). He was transported to the hospital where he was later pronounced deceased.

John F. Duncan Jr. (Photo: NOPD)

Through investigation, NOPD Homicide Unit detectives developed and positively identified Duncan as the perpetrator in this incident. An arrest warrant was obtained on one count of second-degree murder.

On Wednesday, NOPD VOWS officers located Duncan and took him into custody without incident. He was arrested and booked accordingly into the Orleans Parish Justice Center.