NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — More gun violence erupted across New Orleans on Monday night as the NOPD reported three seemingly unrelated shootings which all approximately occurred within a half-hour of each other.

The first report coming in regarding an incident in the 2800 block of South Rocheblave Street. The NOPD reported a man sustained a gunshot wound at the Central City location and was transported to the hospital via private conveyance. The call was received at 8:42 p.m.

The 2800 block of South Rocheblave Street (Photo: Chris Carter | WGNO)

Then at 9:02 p.m., a call was received about a shooting in St. Roch. This incident occurred in the 2300 block of North Derbigny Street where a woman was shot and transported to the hospital for medical treatment via Emergency Medical Services.

The final call was received a minute later, at 9:30 p.m, where a man was shot multiple times at the Lakefront intersection of Leroy Johnson and Lakeshore drives.

The intersection of Leroy Johnson and Lakeshore drives (Photo: Chris Carter | WGNO)



EMS transported the victim to a local hospital to be treated for their injuries.

There is no further information on any of the above incidents.