NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A man is dead, and two others are wounded following three separate overnight shooting that happened minutes apart throughout New Orleans.

Officials with the New Orleans Police Department (NOPD) said the first shooting happened around 9:10 p.m. when a man showed up to a hospital suffering from a gunshot wound to the body.

Investigators are working to determine where the shooting happened. An update on the victim’s condition wasn’t provided.

NOPD officials said the second shooting happened in the 6200 block of Chef Menteur Highway around 10:30 p.m. At the scene, officers found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the body.

He was taken to a nearby hospital. There are no updates on his condition.

According to NOPD officials, the third shooting happened ten minutes later at 10:40 p.m. in the 4300 block of Joycelyn Drive.

Officers responded to a call of shots fired and found a man suffering from gunshot wounds in a car. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The three incidents remain under investigation.

Anyone with information about the crimes can contact the NOPD at (504)-658-5300. Those who wish to remain anonymous can do so by contacting Crime Stoppers at 822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP (7867).

