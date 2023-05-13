ALL PERSONS ARE PRESUMED INNOCENT UNTIL PROVEN GUILTY

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department (NOPD) is asking for the public’s help in locating three men in connection to multiple auto burglaries in the Little Woods area.

According to the NOPD, officers received surveillance footage of three men in the 9600 block of Hayne Boulevard who allegedly burglarized multiple cars Friday (May 12th) at around 11 in the morning.

NOPD investigators said the men arrived in the area in a 2019 blue Jeep Wrangler.

Anyone with any information on the wanted suspects above should contact any Seventh District detective at 504-658-6070. Citizens with information that can help solve a crime are asked to call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.

