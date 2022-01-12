NOPD: 23-year-old arrested in fatal shooting of passing motorist on St. Claude Ave.

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department reported the arrest of a shooting suspect allegedly involved in a homicide that occurred on Dec. 11 in the 3300 block of Saint Claude Avenue.

The NOPD’s Violent Offender Warrant Squad and the U.S. Marshals arrested 23-year-old Alvin D. Thomas on Wednesday after the investigation led authorities to Thomas as the perpetrator of the incident that involved 38-year-old Randall Matthews being fatally shot while driving along with his wife while in the area of the suspect.

Despite being taken to the hospital immediately after the shooting for medical treatment, the victim succumbed to his wounds four days later on Dec. 15.

Alvin D. Thomas (Photo: NOPD)

On December 23, detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Thomas on one count of second-degree murder.

Law enforcement located Thomas in the 14000 block of Hayne Boulevard thanks to an anonymous tip to Crimestoppers.