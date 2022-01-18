NOPD: 22-year-old man wanted for questioning in North Claiborne homicide

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department is searching for 22-year-old Deskonell Robinson as a person of interest in the ongoing homicide investigation that occurred on Nov. 19.

Robinson is only wanted for questioning as police feel that he may possess information about a fatal shooting in the 1400 block of North Claiborne that left one man dead.

Robinson is NOT considered a suspect in this investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Deskonell Robinson is asked to contact Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.