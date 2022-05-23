NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On Sunday, the New Orleans Police Department began investigating a deadly shooting in the Central Business District.

According to NOPD, a 22-year-old man was shot and killed in the 300 block of Baronne Street.

Police reported that two other men were also shot in the incident.

The 22-year-old was reportedly pronounced dead on the scene.

The two other men were treated for their gunshot injuries at a local hospital according to NOPD.

The Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office will release the victim’s identity and conduct an autopsy to determine the exact cause of death.

Homicide Detective Lucretia Gantner is in charge of the investigation and can be contacted at 504-658-5300. Citizens with information to help solve the crime are asked to call CRIMESTOPPERS at 822-1111, or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP(7867).