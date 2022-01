NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department began investigating a shooting in Uptown on Friday night around 9 p.m.

According to police, the shooting happened in the 4400 block of South Claiborne Avenue.

When officers arrived at the scene, they discovered two women had been shot.

The victims were suffering from gunshot wounds according to NOPD.

The two were both taken to the hospital by EMS.

This is an ongoing investigation.