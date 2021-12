NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— The New Orleans Police Department began investigating a shooting in the 7th Ward Saturday afternoon.

According to NOPD, the shooting happened in the 2100 block of St Anthony.

Police reported 2 men were victims of the incident.

NOPD Investigating a shooting in the Fifth District. pic.twitter.com/Iatsh4H1gc — NOPD (@NOPDNews) December 18, 2021

One victim suffered a graze wound to the jaw, he was transported to the hospital by EMS.

The other man arrived at the hospital on his own with unknown injuries.

The New Orleans Police Department is still investigating the cause of the accident.