NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Two men are behind bars in New Orleans after police say they were linked to 2 different armed robberies in the same block of a Dillard-area street.

On Wednesday, NOPD announced the arrest of 61-year-old Lloyd Justin and 37-year-old Jeremy Stokes for their believed involvement in the crimes that occurred days apart in the 3100 block of Gentilly Boulevard.

Detectives say on Thursday, May 5, Justin reportedly entered one business, pulled out a gun, and demanded money from both cash registers. After collecting the money, the suspect then ran away.

On Monday, May 9, Nola Smoke and Vape Shop, another store in the 3100 block of Gentilly Boulevard, was also robbed at gunpoint. This time, however, police say that the perpetrator was Stokes.

Both men were arrested in connection to the respective crimes and were charged with Armed Robbery with a Firearm.

Between the time of the two crimes, NOPD began investigating a third armed robbery, also in the same block of Gentilly. While the name of the business was not given, police say the incident occurred on Saturday, May 7.

Surveillance photos released by NOPD show a man with a yellow mask dressed in a black hoodie, black jeans, and white shoes pulling out a gun and demanding money.

Police continue to search for the unknown suspect. It is unclear if the crimes are connected.

Anyone with any additional information on these crimes, or who can identify or locate the unknown suspect, is urged to contact NOPD at (504) 821-2222. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crimestoppers by calling (504) 821-1111 or toll-free at (877) 903-7867. To submit a tip online, click here.