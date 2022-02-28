NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department is asking for help in identifying and locating 2 people of interest in connection with a homicide.

Photo Courtesy: NOPD

According to NOPD, the homicide happened on January 8, 2022, at the intersection of Curran Boulevard and Benson Street.

At around 6 p.m., officers responded to a call of aggravated battery shooting at the location.

When officers arrived, two men were suffering from gunshot injuries.

An 18-year-old man was pronounced dead on the scene. A 23-year-old man was transported by NOEMS to the hospital and later died from his injuries. A third male victim arrived at the hospital by private conveyance.

During the course of the investigation, NOPD Homicide Unit detectives developed the pictured subjects as persons of interest and seek to identify and question them.

On January 14, NOPD’s Violent Offender Warrant Squad arrested a suspect, Devion Taylor, on two counts of second-degree murder in this investigation.

Anyone with additional information on this incident is asked to contact NOPD Homicide Det. Lucretia Gantner at 504-658-5300 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.