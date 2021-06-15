NOPD: 19yo suspect wanted in Garden Oaks Drive homicide investigation

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The NOPD has obtained an arrest warrant for 19-year-old Cale “Slim” Moore regarding an attempted homicide in the 3700 block of Garden Oaks Drive on June 1.

Cale “Slim” Moore

Through investigation, detectives have positively identified Moore as the perpetrator in this incident.

Moore is wanted on a charge of attempted second-degree murder.

Anyone with additional information on this incident or on Moore’s whereabouts is asked to call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.