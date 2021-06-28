NOPD: 19-year-old wanted for aggravated assault after leeching WIFI connection

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The NOPD is searching for 19-year-old Alkia Edwards, who is wanted for an aggravated assault incident that occurred on June 18.

Alkia Edwards (Photo: NOPD)

At around 12:59 p.m., the victim noticed that Edwards’ phone was connected to the victim’s WIFI.

The victim stated he went inside his home and disconnected the WIFI box.

As the victim was attempting to leave his house, the Edwards approached him from behind, placed a weapon in his back and asked why he disconnected the WIFI.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Edwards is asked to contact Seventh District detectives at 504-658-6070 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.