NEW ORLEANS — The NOPD is investigating a shooting in the 3500 block of General DeGaulle Drive on Saturday night.

Initial reports show a 17-year-old juvenile male with a gunshot wound to the leg arrived via private conveyance to a local hospital.

The incident was first reported to NOPD at about 8:36 p.m. and was confirmed as a shooting at about 9:46 p.m.

No additional details are currently available.