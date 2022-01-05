NOPD: 12-year-old identified as victim in New Orleans East shooting

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— The New Orleans Police Department has identified the unknown male who was found murdered on Michoud Blvd. on January 3, 2021.

On January 5, 2021, the New Orleans Police Department identified 12-year-old Derrick Cash as the victim of the shooting that happened on 14000 Michoud Blvd.

According to the police report, the incident occurred before 10 a.m.

Cash was found at the New Orleans East location after he sustained multiple gunshot wounds to the body.

According to police reports, Emergency Medical Technicians pronounced him dead at the scene.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Crimestoppers anonymously at 504-822-1111 and toll-free at 1-877-903-7867.