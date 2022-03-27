NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department reported a homicide in the 14000 block of Hayne Boulevard on Sunday afternoon.

According to the report, Seventh District officers responded to the quadruple shooting in New Orleans East shortly before 4 p.m., and upon arrival found three victims suffering from gunshot wounds.

One of the victims was confirmed dead by Emergency Medical Services, while the other two were taken to the hospital for treatment.

Scene of a quadruple shooting in the 14000 block of Hayne Boulevard on Sunday (Photo: Jeff Kent | WGNO)

A fourth victim was transported to the hospital by private vehicle.

There is no further information available at this time.

