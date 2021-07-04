NOPD: 1 dead and 1 in critical condition Sunday in Second District shooting

1 dead and 1 in critical condition Sunday in Second District

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— On the 4th of July, the New Orleans Police Department began investigating a deadly shooting in the 3100 block of South Carrollton Avenue.

Around 4:46 a.m., Second District officers were notified about two men who arrived at a local hospital after being shot.

According to police, one man died at the hospital.

The other man was in critical condition.

Investigators are in the process of gathering evidence and information to identify the person(s) responsible for this incident, as well as a motive.

The Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office will determine the official cause of death and release the victim’s name, upon completion of autopsy and notification of family.

Anyone with additional information regarding this incident is asked to contact lead Homicide Detective Aaron Harrelson at 504-658-5300 or call Crimestoppers anonymously at 504-822-1111.